UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 573,696 Shares of CIGNA Co. (CI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 573,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.51% of CIGNA worth $174,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter worth $1,929,534,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter worth $348,456,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter worth $2,193,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of CIGNA by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the fourth quarter worth $435,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) traded down 0.16% on Wednesday, hitting $156.93. 907,741 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.01. CIGNA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.03 and a 12 month high of $159.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.53.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. The company earned $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post $9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. CIGNA’s payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

CI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up previously from $172.00) on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Sunday. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corp initiated coverage on shares of CIGNA in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CIGNA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.21.

In other CIGNA news, CEO David Cordani sold 43,637 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $6,448,675.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,249,349.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mccarthy sold 4,464 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $654,154.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,801,012.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,223 shares of company stock valued at $9,055,001. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CIGNA

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

