Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) had its price objective lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, StockTargetPrices.com reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

HBC has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Hudson's Bay Co from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Hudson's Bay Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudson's Bay Co from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson's Bay Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.94.

Hudson's Bay Co (TSE:HBC) opened at 12.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. The firm’s market cap is $2.21 billion. Hudson's Bay Co has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/cibc-raises-hudsons-bay-co-hbc-price-target-to-c14-00-updated.html.

Hudson's Bay Co Company Profile

Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) is a Canada-based department store retailer. The Company is an operator and a consolidator, as well as a real estate developer. The Company’s retail portfolio includes approximately 10 banners, in formats ranging from luxury to better department stores to off price fashion shopping destinations, with over 460 stores.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson's Bay Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson's Bay Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.