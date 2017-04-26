Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (GOOS) Earns Sector Outperform Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Instinet initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Veritas Investment Research initiated coverage on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) traded up 1.497% on Monday, hitting $16.615. 272,221 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.175. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $18.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Subordinate Voting Shares (NASDAQ:GOOS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

