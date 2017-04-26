Chubb Ltd (CB) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chubb were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 12,100,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,446,000 after buying an additional 180,792 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,825,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $857,591,000 after buying an additional 281,337 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,649,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,864,000 after buying an additional 35,827 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 7.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,088,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,374,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 4,689,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,281,000 after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) traded up 1.32% on Wednesday, reaching $138.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,167,537 shares. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $116.65 and a 12-month high of $140.55. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.12 and a 200 day moving average of $131.98.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. The business earned $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post $10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/chubb-ltd-cb-shares-sold-by-ibex-wealth-advisors-updated-updated.html.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $145.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.36.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 24,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $3,462,617.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,973 shares in the company, valued at $26,341,656.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 19,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total value of $2,678,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,198,247.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.