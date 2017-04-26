Insider Selling: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $382,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Christopher Rondeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $373,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $373,400.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $385,400.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $426,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $421,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Christopher Rondeau sold 20,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total value of $399,400.00.

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) traded up 2.25% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,667 shares. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. Planet Fitness had a return on equity of 485.81% and a net margin of 3.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post $0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $7,784,000. Hancock Holding Co. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter worth about $865,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 74.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 23,805 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 232.5% in the third quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 249,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 174,359 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 43.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital set a $23.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers in the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Franchise; Corporate-owned stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the Company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Canada.

