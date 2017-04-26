Comstock Holding Companies Inc (CHCI) Chairman Christopher Clemente Purchases 25,000 Shares

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) Chairman Christopher Clemente bought 25,000 shares of Comstock Holding Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Comstock Holding Companies Inc (NASDAQ:CHCI) remained flat at $1.97 during trading on Wednesday. 2,091 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s market cap is $6.58 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. Comstock Holding Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $3.36.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc (Comstock ), formerly Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc is a diversified real estate development and services company focused on the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The Company builds a range of products including apartments, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise condominiums, high-rise multi-family condominiums and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments.

