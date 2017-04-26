Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Price Target at $414.17

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $416.15.

Several research firms have commented on CMG. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Buckingham Research set a $547.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $505.00 price target (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull purchased 400 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $397.71 per share, for a total transaction of $159,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,447.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 11,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $424,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 122.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 471.76 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $352.96 and a 1-year high of $483.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 612.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.50. Chipotle Mexican Grill also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 1,414 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the average volume of 684 put options.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

