China Online Education Group – (COE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “China Online Education Group provides online education platform primarily in China. The Company offers english language education services through online and mobile education platforms. China Online Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) traded up 0.479% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.604. 3,327 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $352.52 million. China Online Education Group – has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.

China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that China Online Education Group – will post ($2.82) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COE. Ariose Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – by 1,211.0% in the third quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd now owns 327,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 302,754 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – by 300.0% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of China Online Education Group – by 1,051.4% in the fourth quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 16,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About China Online Education Group –

China Online Education Group is engaged in providing online English language education services to students in the People’s Republic of China (the PRC). The Company operates an online education platform that provides online tutoring programs to students through the Internet. Its platform analyzes teachers’ teaching aptitudes, feedback and rating from students, as well as background, and recommends suitable teachers to students according to their respective characteristics and learning objectives.

