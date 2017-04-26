Chevron Co. (CVX) Position Lowered by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,316 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 628,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,917,000 after buying an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Blenheim Capital Management BV purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) traded up 0.11% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.85. 2,590,869 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s market capitalization is $202.28 billion. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $97.53 and a 52 week high of $119.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $110.44.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company earned $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post $4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 price target on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Vetr upgraded shares of Chevron from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.56 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.15.

In other Chevron news, insider Pierre R. Breber sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.80, for a total value of $5,031,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

