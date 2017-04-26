Chemring Group plc (CHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) in a report published on Friday. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.68) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHG. Panmure Gordon raised their target price on shares of Chemring Group plc from GBX 175 ($2.24) to GBX 190 ($2.43) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Chemring Group plc to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.68) in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.47) target price on shares of Chemring Group plc in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chemring Group plc from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 170 ($2.17) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 182 ($2.33).

Chemring Group plc (LON:CHG) traded up 0.89% during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 197.75. 100,560 shares of the stock were exchanged. Chemring Group plc has a one year low of GBX 90.25 and a one year high of GBX 208.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 195.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 176.30.

In other news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 6,428 shares of Chemring Group plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.49), for a total value of £12,534.60 ($16,024.80).

