Peter R. Chase Sells 500 Shares of Chase Co. (CCF) Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) insider Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $48,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,036,066.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Chase Co. (NYSEMKT:CCF) opened at 100.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $928.30 million, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.19. Chase Co. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $102.00.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corporation is engaged in manufacturing of protective materials for reliability applications. The Company’s operating segments include industrial materials segment and construction materials segment. The Industrial Materials segment includes specified products that are used in, or integrated into, another company’s product, with demand typically dependent upon general economic conditions.

