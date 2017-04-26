Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $6,196,000 Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd (CRNT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. continued to hold its stake in Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,364,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 3.04% of Ceragon Networks worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 490.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 2,594,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,335,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 254,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,291,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 138,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 26,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 863.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 104,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 93,478 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ:CRNT) traded up 5.31% on Wednesday, hitting $3.37. The stock had a trading volume of 532,814 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $262.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.20. Ceragon Networks Ltd has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.23.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.64 million. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd will post $0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ceragon Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on Ceragon Networks from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. offers wireless backhaul solutions. The Company’s products include FibeAir IP-20 Platform, FibeAir IP-20 Assured Platform and Network Management. The Company provides its services to wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, among others.

