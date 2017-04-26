Centamin PLC (CEY) Rating Reiterated by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon restated their buy rating on shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a conviction-buy rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded Centamin PLC to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Centamin PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 90 ($1.15).

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) opened at 177.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.48. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.04 billion. Centamin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 93.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 193.90.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of €0.14 ($0.15) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin PLC’s previous dividend of $0.02.

In other news, insider Josef El-Raghy sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £8,650,000 ($11,058,552.80). Insiders have sold a total of 24,040,000 shares of company stock worth $4,223,160,000 in the last ninety days.

Centamin PLC Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

