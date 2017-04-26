Vetr Inc. Lowers Cempra Inc (CEMP) to Sell

Vetr cut shares of Cempra Inc (NASDAQ:CEMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $4.07 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated an underperform rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Cempra in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cempra in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cempra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of Cempra in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) traded up 1.32% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,858 shares. The company’s market cap is $201.71 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.78. Cempra has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Cempra (NASDAQ:CEMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Cempra had a negative net margin of 678.72% and a negative return on equity of 59.94%. The business earned $7.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cempra will post ($1.19) EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Vetr Inc. Lowers Cempra Inc (CEMP) to Sell” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/cempra-inc-cemp-downgraded-by-vetr-inc-updated-updated.html.

In other news, Director Dov A. Md Goldstein sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,800,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cempra by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 985,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cempra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cempra during the third quarter worth $9,880,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cempra during the fourth quarter worth $764,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cempra Company Profile

Cempra, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing differentiated antibiotics for the acute care and community settings to meet medical needs in the treatment of bacterial infectious diseases, particularly respiratory tract infections and chronic staphylococcal infections.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cempra Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cempra Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.