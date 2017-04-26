Celsion’s (CLSN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $1.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 430.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) opened at 0.2828 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $15.69 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. Celsion has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm earned $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,390.50% and a negative return on equity of 139.38%. Analysts forecast that Celsion will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 396.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 684,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 546,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.63% of Celsion worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Celsion Company Profile

Celsion Corporation is an oncology drug development company. The Company’s product candidate is ThermoDox, a heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of primary liver cancer (the OPTIMA Study) and a Phase II clinical trial for treatment of recurrent chest wall breast cancer (the DIGNITY Study).

