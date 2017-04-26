Insider Buying: Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Director Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Director Abraham Eisenstat acquired 10,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,628.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) traded up 0.56% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,672 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.06. Cedar Realty Trust Inc has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $8.08. The company’s market capitalization is $439.80 million.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Cedar Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust Inc will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -666.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on CDR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 400,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,559 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 28,290 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on ownership and operation of grocery-anchored shopping centers straddling the Washington District of Columbia (DC) to Boston corridor. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 61 operating properties (excluding properties held for sale) totaling approximately 9.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

