CBOE Holdings, Inc (CBOE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CBOE Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $91.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.13% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of CBOE Holdings have outperformed the Zacks categorized Securities Exchanges industry, year to date. The company aslo witnessed estimates moving north over the last 60 days, reflecting investor confidence in the stock. CBOE Holdings remains focused on expansion of its proprietary product offering, while extending its global customer reach. Diversified product portfolio and core competencies fuel its growth prospects. Also, the acquisition of Bats Global Markets is a strategic fit as it will expand and diversify CBOE Holdings’ product portfolio. However, intense competition and escalating costs remain concerns for CBOE Holdings.”

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered shares of CBOE Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of CBOE Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CBOE Holdings in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.09.

Shares of CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at 84.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.68. CBOE Holdings has a one year low of $61.22 and a one year high of $84.63.

CBOE Holdings (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. CBOE Holdings had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 70.50%. The company had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. CBOE Holdings’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CBOE Holdings will post $3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward T. Tilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $393,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,729,880.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Mitchell sold 470,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $36,782,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in CBOE Holdings by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CBOE Holdings during the third quarter worth $1,038,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in CBOE Holdings by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. CGOV Asset Management acquired a new position in CBOE Holdings during the third quarter worth $87,093,000. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its position in CBOE Holdings by 43.6% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE Holdings Company Profile

CBOE Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is operating markets that offer for trading options on various market indexes (index options), on an exclusive basis, and futures contracts, as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options, such as options on the stocks of individual corporations (equity options), and options on other exchange-traded products (ETP options), such as exchange-traded funds (ETF options) and exchange-traded notes (ETN options).

