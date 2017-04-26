Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Position Decreased by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.0% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 34.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 1,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) traded up 0.23% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.66. 9,855,232 shares of the stock traded hands. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $105.98. The firm’s market cap is $61.38 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.66. Caterpillar had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post $3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,369.23%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.02 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.99.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 3,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $380,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.32 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

