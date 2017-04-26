Catalent Inc (CTLT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent Inc (NASDAQ:CTLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CTLT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) traded up 1.48% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.43. 181,390 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.93. Catalent has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $30.28.

Catalent (NASDAQ:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Catalent will post $1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider John R. Chiminski sold 73,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $2,112,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald E. Morel, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.27 per share, for a total transaction of $292,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Catalent by 16.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 17.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 115.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Catalent by 8.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 291,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels.

