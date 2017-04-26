Cascade Bancorp (CACB) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.12

Press coverage about Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cascade Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the financial services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cascade Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Shares of Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) opened at 7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $584.38 million, a P/E ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 0.50. Cascade Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51.

Cascade Bancorp (NASDAQ:CACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Cascade Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company earned $33.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cascade Bancorp will post $0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cascade Bancorp

Cascade Bancorp is a United States-based bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Bank of the Cascades (the Bank). The Bank is an Oregon state chartered bank. The Bank offers a range of commercial and retail banking services to its customers. It provides commercial real estate loans, real estate construction and development loans, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as consumer installment, line-of-credit, credit card and home equity loans.

