Brokerages Set Carpetright plc (CPR) Target Price at $229.80

Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.83 ($3.19).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. N+1 Singer reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.84) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.90) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Carpetright plc from GBX 250 ($3.20) to GBX 300 ($3.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) target price on shares of Carpetright plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Shares of Carpetright plc (LON:CPR) opened at 226.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 236.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.13. The stock’s market cap is GBX 153.44 million. Carpetright plc has a 1-year low of GBX 149.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 381.94.

About Carpetright plc

Carpetright plc is engaged in providing floor coverings and beds. The Company operates through two segments: UK and Rest of Europe (comprising Belgium, the Netherlands and Republic of Ireland). The Company trades from approximately 440 stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, as well as over 140 stores across Holland, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

