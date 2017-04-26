CarMax’s (KMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Vetr raised CarMax from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $75.00 target price on CarMax and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CarMax from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) opened at 58.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.34. CarMax has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm earned $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post $3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Edgar H. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $116,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,374,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,767. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in CarMax by 50.0% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in CarMax by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

