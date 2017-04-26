CareTech Holdings plc’s (CTH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon restated their buy rating on shares of CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 458 ($5.86) price target on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a corporate rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.43) price target on shares of CareTech Holdings plc in a report on Friday, March 24th.

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH) opened at 390.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 367.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 330.18. CareTech Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 228.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 390.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 250.36 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CareTech Holdings plc’s previous dividend of $3.00.

About CareTech Holdings plc

CareTech Holdings PLC is a provider of social care services. The Company’s segments include Adult Services (Adult) and Children Services (Children). The Adult Services segment consists of the Adult Learning Disabilities (ALD) and Mental Health (MH) divisions. The Children Services segment consists of Young People Residential Services (YPR), Foster Care (FC) and Learning Services (Learning).

