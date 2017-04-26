Cardinal Financial Co. (CFNL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cardinal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFNL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Cardinal Financial had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $45.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Shares of Cardinal Financial (NASDAQ:CFNL) remained flat at $29.04 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.10. The company has a market cap of $976.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.99. Cardinal Financial has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $34.75.

In related news, insider F Kevin Reynolds sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $90,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,636 shares in the company, valued at $676,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Wendel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $47,235.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,713.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,601 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFNL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardinal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Cardinal Financial Company Profile

Cardinal Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company owns Cardinal Bank (the Bank), a Virginia state-chartered community bank. The Bank operates in three business segments: commercial banking, mortgage banking and wealth management services. The commercial banking segment includes both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, and other business financing and consumer loans.

