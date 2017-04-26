N+1 Singer Reiterates Buy Rating for Carclo plc (CAR)

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at N+1 Singer in a report issued on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 161 ($2.06) target price on the stock. N+1 Singer’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.43) price target on shares of Carclo plc in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. FinnCap reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 138 ($1.76) price target on shares of Carclo plc in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) traded up 4.32% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 145.00. The stock had a trading volume of 251,089 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 96.25 million. Carclo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.75 and a 12 month high of GBX 169.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 132.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 130.56.

About Carclo plc

Carclo plc is engaged in the supply of fine tolerance, injection molded plastic components, mainly for medical products. The Company is also engaged in the design and supply of specialized injection molded light-emitting diode (LED)-based lighting systems to the automotive industry. The Company operates through four segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, Aerospace and CIT Technology.

