Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target indicates a potential upside of 44.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.19 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Laidlaw reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) traded down 2.62% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,734 shares. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The stock’s market cap is $435.76 million.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Vi Lp Rho purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $9,095,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 127.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 403.3% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 111,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 89,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, National Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. National Planning Corp now owns 64,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by focusing on kappa opioid receptors. It is developing a class of product candidates that target the body’s peripheral nervous system.

