Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Has $431,000 Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (CMO)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 439,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 307,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) traded up 0.64% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 966,148 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.37. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $10.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Capstead Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of relatively short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by an agency of the federal government, the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

