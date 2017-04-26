IMPINJ Inc (PI) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IMPINJ were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 86,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000.

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NYSE:PI) traded down 0.99% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,515 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. IMPINJ Inc has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $41.91. The stock’s market cap is $762.72 million.

IMPINJ (NYSE:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IMPINJ Inc will post $0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IMPINJ in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Eric Brodersen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $156,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,109,129.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $669,852.

Impinj, Inc is a provider of RAIN radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions. The Company sells a platform that includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), reader ICs, readers and gateways that enable wireless connectivity to everyday items, and software that delivers Item Intelligence from endpoint reads.

