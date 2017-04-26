Canaccord Genuity Cuts Centennial Resource Development Inc (CDEV) Price Target to $24.00

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wunderlich upped their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Centennial Resource Development from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded down 2.13% during trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. 1,327,345 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company’s market capitalization is $3.44 billion. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $20.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.4% in the first quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute now owns 17,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at $586,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The Company’s assets are concentrated in the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin.

