Cameron International (CAM) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.56

Press coverage about Cameron International (NYSE:CAM) has been trending very positive recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cameron International earned a news sentiment score of 0.56 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 100 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Cameron International (NYSE:CAM) remained flat at $66.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. Cameron International has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average of $65.09.

About Cameron International

Cameron International Corporation (Cameron), incorporated on November 10, 1994, provides flow equipment products, systems and services to worldwide oil, gas and process industries. The Company operates through four business segments: Subsea, Surface, Drilling and Valves & Measurement (V&M). The Subsea segment delivers integrated solutions, products, systems and services to the subsea oil and gas market, including integrated subsea production systems.

