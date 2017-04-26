Analysts Set CACI International Inc (CACI) Price Target at $114.36

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on CACI International from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in CACI International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,997,000 after buying an additional 37,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $46,091,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 342,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 194,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,133,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CACI International by 2,874.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 169,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,105,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) opened at 118.75 on Tuesday. CACI International has a 12-month low of $87.31 and a 12-month high of $135.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.23. CACI International had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business earned $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post $6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc is a simulation technology company. The Company provides information solutions and services. The Company operates through two segments: domestic operations and international operations. It serves clients in the United States federal government and commercial markets, primarily throughout North America and internationally on behalf of the United States customers, as well as in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands.

