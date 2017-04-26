CA, Inc. (CA) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) was downgraded by investment analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CA. Evercore ISI cut CA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays PLC lowered their price objective on CA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CA in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CA in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.45.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) opened at 32.60 on Monday. CA has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.00.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. CA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. CA’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CA will post $2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CA. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in CA by 22,944.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 83,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 83,289 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CA by 9.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,665,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,494,000 after buying an additional 589,147 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in CA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,134,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CA by 262.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 316,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after buying an additional 229,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CA by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 39,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CA

CA, Inc (CA) is engaged in providing software solutions enabling customers to plan, develop, manage and secure applications and enterprise environments across distributed, cloud, mobile and mainframe platforms. The Company operates through three business segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions and Services.

