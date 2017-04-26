BWS Financial Begins Coverage on AXT Inc (AXTI)

Analysts at BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AXTI has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) opened at 6.40 on Tuesday. AXT has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The firm has a market cap of $209.32 million, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.70.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXT will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,524,000. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of AXT by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AXT by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc (AXT) is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. The Company is engaged in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials.

