Spirit of America Management Corp NY Cuts Position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (BPL)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Buckeye Partners, L.P. comprises approximately 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Spirit of America Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.15% of Buckeye Partners, L.P. worth $14,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BPL. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. by 14.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,133,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,687,000 after buying an additional 144,771 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,387,000. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Buckeye Partners, L.P. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,345,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) traded down 0.06% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 176,883 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.12. Buckeye Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Buckeye Partners, L.P. had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business earned $924.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post $4.28 EPS for the current year.

BPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays PLC began coverage on Buckeye Partners, L.P. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America Corp lowered Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.11 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Buckeye Partners, L.P. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.20.

Buckeye Partners, L.P. Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. (Buckeye) owns and operates a network of integrated assets providing midstream logistic solutions, primarily consisting of the transportation, storage, processing and marketing of liquid petroleum products. Its segments include Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals and Merchant Services.

