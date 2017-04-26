Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (BWP) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,295,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 201,001 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.92% of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, worth $39,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,558,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,944,000 after buying an additional 4,032,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,117,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,453,000 after buying an additional 181,679 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, during the third quarter worth $135,669,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,130,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,714,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, by 39.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,766,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,469,000 after buying an additional 776,000 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP (NYSE:BWP) traded down 4.04% on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,934 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $15.56 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, (NYSE:BWP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business earned $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.96 million. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP will post $1.31 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/brookfield-asset-management-inc-sells-201001-shares-of-boardwalk-pipeline-partners-lp-bwp-updated-updated.html.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWP shares. TheStreet raised Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Boardwalk Pipeline Partners,

Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP is a limited partnership company. The Company’s business includes integrated natural gas and natural gas liquids, and other hydrocarbons (referred to together as NGLs) pipeline and storage systems. The Company is engaged in the operation of interstate natural gas and NGLs pipeline systems, and integrated storage facilities, including interstate natural gas pipeline systems located in the Gulf Coast region, Oklahoma, Arkansas and the Midwestern states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio, and its NGLs pipelines and storage facilities in Louisiana and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.