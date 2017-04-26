Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Maintains Stake in TransAlta Co. (TAC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. maintained its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,007,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 4.87% of TransAlta worth $77,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in TransAlta by 20,444.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,295,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 1,289,400 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,467,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TransAlta by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,192,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TransAlta by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 435,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) traded up 0.49% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 43,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $6.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation (TransAlta) is a non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company with an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,720 megawatts of generating capacity. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of electric energy. It focuses on generating and marketing electricity in Canada, the United States and Western Australia through its diversified portfolio of facilities fuelled by coal, natural gas, diesel, hydro, wind and solar.

