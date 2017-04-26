NiSource Inc. (NI) Position Raised by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,575,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of NiSource worth $57,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,546,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,339,000 after buying an additional 179,592 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NiSource by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,423,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,311,000 after buying an additional 745,730 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in NiSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,375,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,939,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in NiSource by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,057,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,276,000 after buying an additional 273,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,465,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,998,000 after buying an additional 823,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) traded down 0.68% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.09. 2,969,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.29. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $26.94.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post $1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NI. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

In related news, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,055.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,526,152.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

