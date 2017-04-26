Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Position Raised by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 932,520 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.56% of Washington Prime Group worth $49,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $19,388,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,628,000 after buying an additional 528,047 shares during the period. Castle Ridge Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,570,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,861,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,060,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) traded down 1.00% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.92. 2,738,936 shares of the stock traded hands. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Prime Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th.

In other Washington Prime Group news, EVP Robert P. Demchak acquired 6,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,720.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis G. Conforti acquired 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $249,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,959 shares of company stock valued at $349,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG Inc), formerly WP Glimcher Inc, operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership, development and management of retail real estate within the United States. The Company owns, develops and manages enclosed retail properties and community centers.

