Energy Transfer Equity LP (ETE) Position Decreased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 469,200 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Energy Transfer Equity worth $22,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,387,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $980,320,000 after buying an additional 6,333,001 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 27.3% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 20,016,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $336,081,000 after buying an additional 4,298,398 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 75.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,764,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,949,000 after buying an additional 4,191,129 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 19.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,951,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,351,000 after buying an additional 643,120 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,862,969 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,284,000 after buying an additional 115,400 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) traded up 3.13% on Wednesday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,193,435 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.93. Energy Transfer Equity LP has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Energy Transfer Equity had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business earned $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer Equity LP will post $1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Energy Transfer Equity from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer Equity in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Energy Transfer Equity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.54 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer Equity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.15.

Energy Transfer Equity Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. (ETE) owns equity interests in Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. (ETP) and Sunoco LP, which are engaged in diversified energy-related services. The Company’s segments include Investment in ETP, including the consolidated operations of ETP; Investment in Sunoco LP, including the consolidated operations of Sunoco LP; Investment in Lake Charles LNG, including the operations of Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

