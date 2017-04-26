FY2017 Earnings Forecast for Landec Co. (LNDC) Issued By Griffin Securities

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities issued their FY2017 EPS estimates for shares of Landec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Griffin Securities analyst M. Ajzenman forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year. Griffin Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Landec’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Landec had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Landec’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/brokers-issue-forecasts-for-landec-co-s-fy2017-earnings-lndc-updated.html.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LNDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $13.00 target price on Landec and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd.

Shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) traded up 1.06% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,178 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $391.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.20. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 5.9% in the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 407,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 13.7% in the third quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 871,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 105,210 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the third quarter valued at about $565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald Lane Midyett sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $275,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fred Frank sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $42,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,303 shares of company stock valued at $605,101. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corporation designs, develops, manufactures and sells a range of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. The Company licenses technology applications to partners. The Company operates through three segments: Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, the majority of which incorporate the BreatheWay specialty packaging for the retail grocery, club store and food services industry.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Landec (LNDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.