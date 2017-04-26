Vectrus Inc (VEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Analysts predict that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will post $0.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. Vectrus reported sales of $310.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm earned $288.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279 million. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.07%. Vectrus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) traded down 2.14% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.33. 71,837 shares of the company were exchanged. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc is a provider of services to the United States Government across the world. The Company offers services, including infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication. Its infrastructure asset management services support the United States Army, Air Force and Navy, and include infrastructure services, security, warehouse management and distribution, ammunition management, civil engineering, air base maintenance and operations, communications, emergency services, transportation, and life support activities at various global military installations.

