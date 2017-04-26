Brokerages Expect Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Will Post Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mallinckrodt PLC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.48. Mallinckrodt PLC posted earnings of $2.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt PLC will report full-year earnings of $7.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mallinckrodt PLC.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business earned $829.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.12 million. Mallinckrodt PLC had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr cut shares of Mallinckrodt PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.34 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Mallinckrodt PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.05.

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) opened at 44.305 on Tuesday. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 1-year low of $41.57 and a 1-year high of $85.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.192 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider Meredith B. Fischer acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.34 per share, with a total value of $108,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew K. Harbaugh acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.19 per share, with a total value of $29,514.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,890 shares of company stock valued at $252,946 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 116.6% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Mallinckrodt PLC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mallinckrodt PLC during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mallinckrodt PLC

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes branded and generic specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The Company focuses on various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and rare disease specialty areas, including neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology and pulmonology; immunotherapy and neonatal critical care respiratory therapies; analgesics and hemostasis products, and central nervous system drugs.

