$365.72 Million in Sales Expected for Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) will report sales of $365.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer Holdings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $379.3 million and the lowest is $356.2 million. Energizer Holdings reported sales of $334 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer Holdings will report full year sales of $365.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Energizer Holdings.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.28. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 2,605.45%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ENR shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on shares of Energizer Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of Energizer Holdings from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) opened at 59.82 on Friday. Energizer Holdings has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $60.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $424,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Energizer Holdings during the first quarter worth $579,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Energizer Holdings by 139.1% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 103,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer Holdings by 69.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Energizer Holdings during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,949,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Energizer Holdings by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Holdings Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

