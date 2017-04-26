Brokerages Set $3.50 Price Target for UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $3.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UTStarcom Holdings Corp an industry rank of 95 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

UTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) opened at 2.00 on Tuesday. UTStarcom Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 million, a PE ratio of 71.43 and a beta of -0.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.30% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/brokerages-anticipate-utstarcom-holdings-corp-utsi-to-post-0-00-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. provides broadband products, solution and services. The Company delivers broadband transport and access (both wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) and fixed line) products and solutions, optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access and Wi-Fi data offloading. Its segments include Equipment, which is focused on its equipment sales, including network infrastructure and application products, and Services, which is engaged in providing services and support of its equipment products and also the new operational support segment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UTStarcom Holdings Corp (UTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UTStarcom Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTStarcom Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.