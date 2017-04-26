Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (TSGTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $0.00

Analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Co Ltd (NASDAQ:TSGTY) will report $0.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tsingtao Brewery Co’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tsingtao Brewery Co will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $0.00 per share. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tsingtao Brewery Co.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsingtao Brewery Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st.

Tsingtao Brewery Co (NASDAQ:TSGTY) remained flat at $22.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery Co has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.85.

