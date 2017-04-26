Brokerages Anticipate Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the lowest is $1.16. Stanley Black & Decker reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SWK shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays PLC started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

In other news, CFO Lee B. Mcchesney sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total value of $149,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,812.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce H. Beatt sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.81, for a total transaction of $468,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,240.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $14,037,567. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) opened at 132.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.15. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $103.86 and a 12-month high of $136.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.04 and a 200-day moving average of $122.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.64%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc is a global provider of hand tools, power tools and related accessories, mechanical access solutions, such as automatic doors and commercial locking systems, electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, engineered fastening systems, and products and services for various industrial applications.

