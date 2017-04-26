$46 Million in Sales Expected for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) will announce sales of $46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for KNOT Offshore Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.6 million to $46.4 million. KNOT Offshore Partners posted sales of $42.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will report full-year sales of $46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.62 million to $209.5 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $234.65 million per share, with estimates ranging from $226.39 million to $242.9 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KNOT Offshore Partners.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KNOP shares. TheStreet lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/brokerages-anticipate-knot-offshore-partners-lp-knop-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-46-million-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.4% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 66,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,056 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) traded up 1.46% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 45,964 shares. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOT Offshore Partners or the Partnership), owns, operates and acquires shuttle tankers under long-term charters. The Partnership’s vessels in its fleet are chartered to Statoil ASA (Statoil), Petrobras Transporte SA (Transpetro), Repsol Sinopec Brasil, SA (Repsol), Royal Dutch Shell plc, ExxonMobil, and Eni Trading and Shipping S.p.A.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.