Stephen Howard Kramer Sells 6,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $424,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stephen Howard Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $418,260.00.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $422,700.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) opened at 75.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.52. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $75.52.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm earned $399 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.56 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post $2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $78.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $80.00 price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,130,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,593,000 after buying an additional 84,679 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 142.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 231,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after buying an additional 135,962 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 190,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,760,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 373.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions as part of their employee benefits packages. Its segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

