Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Boston Scientific earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave headlines about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 100 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $26.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

Shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) opened at 25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business earned $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post $1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David A. Pierce sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $84,878.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,267 shares in the company, valued at $851,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith D. Dawkins sold 80,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $2,036,539.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,531.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 229,579 shares of company stock valued at $5,717,732. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/boston-scientific-bsx-earning-somewhat-positive-media-coverage-report-shows-updated.html.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation is a developer, manufacturer and marketer of medical devices that are used in a range of interventional medical specialties. The Company offers its products by seven businesses: Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Endoscopy, Peripheral Interventions, Urology and Pelvic Health, Neuromodulation, and Electrophysiology.

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.