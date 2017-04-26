BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Quarterly estimates for BorgWarner have been stable lately. The company is poised to benefit from global expansion, capital deployment and restructuring of the Drivetrain segment. Solid revenue outlook is also a positive. The company expects to generate higher new businesses over the next few years, with an organic compound annual growth of 5-7%. Moreover, the company has a healthy balance sheet and ample cash flows, which can help increase shareholder returns. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $48.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) traded up 0.37% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.99. 603,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.53 and a beta of 1.64. BorgWarner has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $44.24.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post $3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $426,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.7% in the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc is engaged in providing technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. The Company’s segments include Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment’s products include turbochargers, timing devices and chains, emissions systems and thermal systems. The Engine segment develops and manufactures products for gasoline and diesel engines, and alternative powertrains.

